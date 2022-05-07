'India Meets Britain Tracker' Shows Revenue & Job Growth for Indian Firms in UK

In the last five years, Indian investment into the UK has grown more than four times and the number of Indian-owned companies operating in the UK have also gone in the past year from 850 to 900, according to a PTI report.

The 2022 ‘India Meets Britain Tracker’, which was launched on earlier this week on 5 May, revealed these companies had employed 141,005 people, up from 116,046 in 2021, and had earned total revenues of 54.4 billion pounds, also up from 50.8 billion pounds last year.