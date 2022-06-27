Sri Lanka Suspends Fuel Sales for Non-Essential Services Till 10 July

The country, home to around 22 million people, is currently facing its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years. Sri Lanka's economy is experiencing extreme fuel shortages, soaring food prices, and a lack of medicines.

The current shortages were made worse by the government's inability to get the state-owned Bank of Ceylon to open Letters of Credit for fuel imports.

In response to the fuel shortages and the resultant commuting difficulties, public sector employees were allowed to treat Fridays as holidays starting from 17 June, the Public Administration Ministry said in a circular. This rule will be in force for the next three months.

The country is witnessing long queues for refuelling at filling stations as the government finds it difficult to finance fuel imports to retain reserves that are adequate for a minimum of three months. A move to ration fuel is to be implemented from next month as the foreign exchange crisis in the country gets worse.