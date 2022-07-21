Ranil Wickremesinghe Sworn-in As New President of Sri Lanka, Day After Election

Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Thursday, 21 July, sworn-in as Sri Lanka's eighth president, a day after he was elected as Sri Lanka's President by lawmakers on Wednesday.

He secured 134 votes in the 225-member House while his nearest rival and dissident ruling party leader Dullas Alahapperuma got 82. Leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake secured just three votes during the voting held in Parliament amidst tight security.

The 73-year-old was sworn in as the 8th Executive President of Sri Lanka at the Parliament complex before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.

Wickremesinghe, who took over as the Acting President after his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned last week, is the first Sri Lankan president to be elected by Parliament following a vote.