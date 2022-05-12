ADVERTISEMENT

Ranil Wickremesinghe Appointed As Sri Lanka's New Prime Minister

On 9 May, Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the post of Sri Lanka's prime minister.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as Sri Lanka's new prime minister.

On Monday, 9 May, Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the post of Sri Lanka's prime minister. The island nation is currently under curfew.

This comes a day after Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that he would appoint a new prime minister and a Cabinet this week.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

