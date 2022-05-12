ADVERTISEMENT
Ranil Wickremesinghe Appointed As Sri Lanka's New Prime Minister
On 9 May, Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the post of Sri Lanka's prime minister.
Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as Sri Lanka's new prime minister.
On Monday, 9 May, Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the post of Sri Lanka's prime minister. The island nation is currently under curfew.
This comes a day after Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that he would appoint a new prime minister and a Cabinet this week.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)
