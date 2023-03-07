ADVERTISEMENT

'RSS Has Captured Institutions': Rahul Gandhi at Chatham House Event in London

Rahul Gandhi was also asked how his views differ from that of the BJP's about Pakistan.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
'RSS Has Captured Institutions': Rahul Gandhi at Chatham House Event in London
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took fresh aim at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while speaking at an event organised by London-based think tank Chatham House on Monday, 6 March.

Off the cuff: "The nature of the democratic contest in India has completely changed and the reason is that one organisation called RSS," Gandhi said in response to a question about why he undertook the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

  • "It [RSS] is a fundamentalist and fascist organisation that has basically captured pretty much all of India's institutions," he added.

  • The RSS is built along the lines of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Lok Sabha MP further said.

Furthermore, when asked how his views differ from that of the BJP's about Pakistan, Gandhi said:

  • "My personal view is that it's important to have good relations with everybody around us."

Yes, but: "That also depends on the actions of the Pakistanis. If the Pakistanis are promoting terrorism in India, then that becomes very difficult to do, and that does happen," Gandhi added.

Also Read

‘Intel Officers Asked Me To Be Careful’: Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University

‘Intel Officers Asked Me To Be Careful’: Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Rahul Gandhi   What We Know 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×