‘Intel Officers Asked Me To Be Careful’: Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge University

“Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy … the Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation — these are all getting constrained. We are facing an attack on the basic structure of democracy,” he said.

Moreover, he said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, a person kame to him and showed Rahul Gandhi ‘militants’ who were keeping a watch on him, adding, "I felt I was in trouble but nothing happened as I went there only to listen with no violence in me."