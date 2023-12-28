Qatar Court Reduces Sentence of Ex-Indian Navy Men on Death Row: MEA

A Qatari court has reduced the sentence of eight former Indian Navy servicemen who were earlier sentenced to death in Qatar, Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Thursday, 28 December.
"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced," the MEA statement said.
It further stated that the detailed judgment is awaited.
"We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps," the ministry added.
Timeline of the Case
On 30 August 2022, eight men, along with two others, were apprehended on undisclosed charges and subsequently placed in solitary confinement.
By 1 October, India’s Ambassador in Doha and Deputy Head of Mission had a meeting with the eight naval veterans.
On 3 October, the first consular access was granted. CEO of Dahra Global, Khamis al-Ajmi, also sought to secure the release of his officials but was himself detained. He remained in solitary confinement for two months before being granted bail.
In 2023:
1 March: The veterans' final bail plea was rejected.
25 March: Charges were officially filed against the eight men.
29 March: The trial, in accordance with Qatari law, commenced.
By 30 May, Dahra Global had ceased its operations in Doha, prompting the return of all former employees, primarily Indians, to their home country.
On 4 August, the arrested men received some relief as they were transferred from solitary confinement to a jail ward, where they were housed with their colleagues, two men per cell.
Finally, on 26 October, the court handed down the death penalty to all eight men.
