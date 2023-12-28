Qatar Court Reduces Sentence of Ex-Indian Navy Men on Death Row: MEA

A Qatari court has reduced the sentence of eight former Indian Navy servicemen who were earlier sentenced to death in Qatar, Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Thursday, 28 December.

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced," the MEA statement said.

It further stated that the detailed judgment is awaited.

"We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps," the ministry added.