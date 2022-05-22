PM Narendra Modi To Take Part in Quad Summit, Hold Talks with Joe Biden
PM Modi will also meet the new Australian prime minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to leave for Japan to attend the Quad Summit that is being held in Tokyo. Ahead of his scheduled tour to Japan, he said the leaders of all four countries will once again have the opportunity to discuss various multi-lateral issues.
The prime minister wrote on Twitter, "This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various Quad initiatives and other issues of mutual interest."
Along with holding discussions with the Japanese prime minister, PM Modi will hold discussions with US President Joe Biden. “"The two countries will discuss further consolidation of our multifaceted bi-lateral relations with the USA," added the PM Modi.
Modi will also meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The two leaders are set to discuss multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Diplomats of the two countries will also deliberate about the ongoing regional and global issues of mutual interest. This will also be the Australian prime minister’s first Quad Summit.
PM Modi will also have conversations with the Japanese prime minister and hold discussions with the Japanese business community and the Indian diaspora in Tokyo. Earlier in March 2022, Fumio Kishida, Japanese prime minister, visited India to participate in the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. After the summit, PM Kishida and PM Modi had announced that Japan would be investing $42 billion in India over the next five years. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kawatra who will be accompanying PM Modi to Tokyo, told reporters, "The Quad leaders' summit will be held on Tuesday and will focus on the challenges and opportunities across the Indo-Pacific and focus on ways to deliver on the vision of a free, open and inclusive region.”
