PM Modi to Attend Tokyo Quad Summit on 24 May: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Quad Summit in Tokyo, along with his Japanese and US counterparts on 24 May, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, 19 May.

Quad is a multilateral alliance of four countries namely India, US, Japan, and Australia.

"This would be the 4th Summit of Quad leaders. Bilateral meetings with Japanese counterpart and bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden will also take place on 24 May," Bagchi stated.

Modi will participate in a business event with Japanese business leaders on his visit, and also address and interact with the Indian community in Japan.

The PM is also likely to have a bilateral meeting with Australia's Prime Minister, Bagchi added.

The MEA spokesperson also said, "The forthcoming QUAD summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest."

The convention in Tokyo will be the the second time QUAD country leaders will meet in person.