‘Meanest, Most Horrible, Disrespectful’: Trump on Kamala Harris

Who is Kamala Harris?

55-year-old Kamala Harris was born in California to an Indian mother and Jamaican father, and is the first American of Indian descent to be named for the vice presidential post in the United States.

Harris is the first Indian-American woman to become a senator, a San Francisco district attorney and California’s attorney general.

In picking Harris as his running mate, Biden had fulfilled his pledge of selecting a woman as his partner for the upcoming polls.

She had decided to run for the US presidential race in January 2019. She put up a spirited fight before announcing on 3 December 2019, that she was dropping out of the race.

She has been a vocal supporter of Biden’s bid for nomination as the Democratic candidate. Many Indian-American groups have extended support to Harris, who took to Twitter to say how ‘women of colour have long been underrepresented in elected office’ and how this is an opportunity to change that.