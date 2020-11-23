Pennsylvania Judge Dismisses Trump’s Case for Vote Certification 

Biden has won 306 Electoral College votes, surpassing the 270 votes needed to clinch the presidency, whereas Trump has won 232 Electoral College votes. Pennsylvania is scheduled to certify its election results on Monday, 23 November, and it has been projected that it will grant its 20 Electoral College votes to Biden, reported IANS.

Trump has refused to concede to Biden’s victory. In order to challenge Biden from being sworn in as president on 20 January, Trump has to prevail in at least three states. The campaign has launched a slew of litigation, challenging the results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. These efforts, however, have not been fruitful so far, with most being withdrawn by the campaign itself or rejected by courts citing lack of evidence.

Al Jazeera reported a statement by Marc Elias, a Democratic election lawyer who was involved in the case said that out of the 34 cases filed, Trump has only won two of them. The Pennsylvania verdict “is what a complete a**-kicking of the president’s legal effort looks like,” wrote Elias on Twitter.