White House Says Putin Being 'Misled' by Advisors on Russian Troops in Ukraine

The White House stated on Wednesday, 30 March, that Russian President Vladimir Putin was being misled by his advisers in the Kremlin as they were too scared to tell him how poorly the Russian troops were faring in Ukraine and about the extent of the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy.

The Kremlin is yet to comment on the White House's statement.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield was quoted by Reuters as saying, "We have information that Putin felt misled by the Russian military, which has resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership."