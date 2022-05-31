Iran Accuses Israeli 'Zionists' Of Assassinating Colonel Khodai on 22 May

Iran's Revolutionary Guards accused "Zionists" of assassinating their colonel in Tehran over a week ago, AFP reported. The accusation comes a few days after Israel told the US it was behind the attack.

Colonel Sayyad Khodai, 50, was fatally shot on 22 May outside his home by assailants on motorcycles. He was struck by five bullets, Iranian media outlets had reported.

Colonel Khodai was killed "by the most vicious people, the Zionists, and God willing, we will avenge his death", head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami said, while visiting the deceased's family.

"The enemy pursued him (the colonel) from the heart of the White House and Tel Aviv for months and years, door to door and alley to alley to martyr him," Salami was quoted as saying by AFP.