Iran’s Nuclear Scientist ‘Assassinated’; Iran Alleges Israel Role

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who Israel has alleged, led the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear programme until it disbanded in the early 2000s was “assassinated” on Friday, 27 November, reported Al Jazeera.



Fakhrizadeh was reportedly shot and injured by the terrorists in his vehicle in a suburb in Tehran. Fakhrizadeh later succumbed to his injuries, reported Al Jazeera.