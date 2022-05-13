Israeli Forces Beat Up Mourners Carrying Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's Body
The clash broke out near St Joseph’s Hospital in east Jerusalem.
Israeli forces on Friday, 13 May, beat up Palestinians, who were carrying the casket of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in Jerusalem, reported Reuters. The mourners were attacked by masked police officers.
Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.
Akleh was hit by a bullet on Wednesday while covering Israeli raids in Jenin and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she was declared dead on arrival.
The clash broke out when a group of Palestinians were waving flags and chanting near St Joseph's Hospital in east Jerusalem.
As per the video footage, the group almost dropped the casket when the Israeli officers charged at them. However, they managed to hold on to it before it hit the ground.
Akleh's body was taken to the Mount Zion Protestant Cemetery in Jerusalem, where she would be buried next to her parents.
Meanwhile, Israeli Police said that Palestinian rioters were hurling stones on the hospital premises. "The policemen were forced to act," the authorities claimed.
Palestinian authorities are yet to comment on the matter.
Outrage and calls for an international probe into the killing of the Al Jazeera journalist have been growing ever since the Palestinian health ministry announced that the Israeli forces shot dead Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
