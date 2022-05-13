Israeli Forces Beat Up Mourners Carrying Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's Body

Israeli forces on Friday, 13 May, beat up Palestinians, who were carrying the casket of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in Jerusalem, reported Reuters. The mourners were attacked by masked police officers.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

Akleh was hit by a bullet on Wednesday while covering Israeli raids in Jenin and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she was declared dead on arrival.