After Redacted Sue Gray Report on UK Lockdown Parties Published, PM Says 'Sorry'
It also identified an excessive alcohol culture at Downing Street, not "appropriate in a professional workplace."
The findings of the investigation by UK civil servant Sue Gray regarding Downing Street's lockdown parties have finally been published.
It concluded that 16 events had been organised, 12 of which are being investigated by detectives at Scotland Yard.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was 'sorry' for the lockdown-breaching parties.
"I want to say sorry," he told the House of Commons.
"I get it, and I will fix it," he added.
Photos, more than 300 of them, including from a party organised in Prime Minister Johnson's private flat, have been obtained by detectives, The Guardian reported.
Images show people entering and leaving buildings before and after the parties.
The 12-page report identified "failures of leadership and judgment", and an excessive alcohol culture at Downing Street.
"The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time. Steps must be taken to ensure that every government department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace," the report read.
MPs from his own party, including former prime minister of the UK Theresa May, have lashed out at the prime minister in the House of Commons after the report's revelations.
May questioned the prime minister about the rules that his own government had imposed on the British public, stating that either he and his inner circle had not read the rules, or they hadn't followed them, or they thought that the rules didn't apply to them.
"Which one is it," she asked.
A redacted version of the report has been published for now.
Johnson has refused to commit to publishing the full report, after the Metropolitan Police initiated an inquiry into the lockdown parties.
He has also refused to resign, despite fiery demands from the opposition led by Sir Kier Starmer of the Labour Party.
(With inputs from The Guardian.)
