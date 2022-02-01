After Redacted Sue Gray Report on UK Lockdown Parties Published, PM Says 'Sorry'

The findings of the investigation by UK civil servant Sue Gray regarding Downing Street's lockdown parties have finally been published.

It concluded that 16 events had been organised, 12 of which are being investigated by detectives at Scotland Yard.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was 'sorry' for the lockdown-breaching parties.

"I want to say sorry," he told the House of Commons.

"I get it, and I will fix it," he added.

Photos, more than 300 of them, including from a party organised in Prime Minister Johnson's private flat, have been obtained by detectives, The Guardian reported.

Images show people entering and leaving buildings before and after the parties.