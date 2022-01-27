Boris Johnson Refuses To Resign As MPs Await Report on Lockdown Parties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to resign, even after facing renewed calls to do the "decent thing" and quit over the scandal surrounding Downing Street parties that were organised during a nation-wide lockdown in the United Kingdom.

The conclusions of civil servant Sue Gray's investigation into the parties was expected to be published by Wednesday, 26 January.

The report however, is yet to be arrive.

At Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) however, leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer of the Labour Party reminded the prime minister of his promise of publishing the report in full.

Johnson in response said that he would "do exactly what I said".

His office too has stated that it intends to reveal the report to the public without any modifications.

The Gray report, the BBC has learnt, is essentially complete, but has not been sent to the prime minister.