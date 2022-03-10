How Indian Media Prematurely Claimed Sumy Students’ Safe Arrival in Poland

But the roughly two-hour journey was covered in more than seven hours, Anusha, a student from Sumy State University, confirmed to The Quint after they reached their destination.

Talking to this reporter when the train was stranded, another student, Mukesh, said, "The train has stopped in the middle of nowhere. We are hungry and haven’t eaten in hours. We don’t know how long we will be stranded here."

Many other students reiterated the same. Krishna, another student rescued from Sumy, said, “It’s true. The train has stopped midway…. there's no food and water. But someone in the group said as soon as we reach they will provide us with food.”

However, instead of showing the plight of the students, certain sections of Indian media were celebrating their 'arrival' in Poland.