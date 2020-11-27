Will Leave White House If Biden Wins Electoral College: Trump

In the closest he has ever come to a concession, outgoing President Donald Trump said on Thursday, 26 November that he will leave the White House if the electoral college votes for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump’s comments, reported by The Guardian, was made at the White House after speaking to troops during the traditional Thanksgiving Day address to US service members. Trump was asked if he would leave the White House if the electoral college certified Biden the winner, Trump said in a first that was inching towards accepting defeat, “Certainly I will. And you know that. If they do, they’ve made a mistake”, said the Republican President.

“It would be a very hard thing to concede,” he added.