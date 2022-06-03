'How Much More Carnage Are We Willing To Accept?' Biden Demands Strong Gun Laws

Earlier Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the Oklahoma shooting, saying, "All of us hold the people of Tulsa in our hearts, but we also reaffirm our commitment to passing commonsense gun safety laws."

"No more excuses. Thoughts and prayers are important, but not enough," the Vice President said. "We need Congress to act."

(With inputs from CNN and NPR)