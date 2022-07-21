Pak's Punjab Bypolls: Don't Credit Imran’s ‘Narrative’ for Sharif Party's Defeat

The roots of the shock defeat of the PMLN, considered invincible in Pakistan's Punjab even under the most difficult circumstances, lie in the original sin of the no-confidence motion in April, no matter what anyone else tells you. You will find people talking about tactical issues, micro-issues, etc – none of which are incorrect, but they are almost all the result of ‘that vote’.

But before I explain the root cause further, I first want to disabuse everyone of the idea that Imran Khan’s “narrative” has won. First, in the short space between being ousted (10 April) and the Punjab bypolls (27 July), he has swung between at least half a dozen wild conspiracy theories, dangerously cynical appeals to Islamic emotions, threats to bring about anarchy and burn the house down, baseless accusations against almost everyone, and shameless admissions (that he was beholden to the ISI and begged it to get the opposition to do his bidding), which cannot be called a narrative by any stretch of the imagination.