As Pak President Alvi Makes a Mess of Constitution, Can Army Really Be Kept Out?

It can be argued that Alvi had no choice but to go along with such a reference if desired by the Prime Minister. However, once PTI’s supporting parties withdrew support, it became clear that such a reference was meaningless, for Khan would be defeated in the no-confidence vote even if the rebel MNAs voted for him. At this stage, it was Alvi’s constitutional duty to advise Khan to either go in for a straight contest on the Assembly floor or resign. He did not do so.

On 27 March, Khan raised the bogey of the US conspiring with opposition politicians to oust him. He convened a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) that included the army and other service chiefs. The NSC held that a senior US official had interfered in Pakistan’s internal affairs and a diplomatic demarche should be made against such interference. The NSC was careful, however, not to allege that there was a conspiracy to remove Khan. But Khan publicly and repeatedly asserted that there was, and continues to do so till now.