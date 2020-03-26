Saudi Chairs G20 Crisis Talks as Coronavirus Threatens Recession

Leaders of the G20 major economies will hold an online summit on Thursday, 26 March, in a bid to fend off a coronavirus-triggered recession, after criticism the group has been slow to address the crisis.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the emergency video conference chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who is also under pressure to end an oil price war with Moscow that has roiled energy markets.

The talks come as the global death toll from COVID-19 soared over 21,000 and over 3 billion people were locked down in their homes.