MEA Officials Reach Kabul To Hold Talks With Taliban Over Humanitarian Aid

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement on Thursday that the Indian team, led by Joint Secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-India), JP Singh, will meet representatives of international organisations who are involved in the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Bagchi said, “A multi-member team headed by Jt Secy JP Singh is in Kabul. The team will meet senior members of Taliban. They'll also meet representatives of international orgs who are involved in the delivery of humanitarian assistance. We're focused on the security of our officials.”

The officials also visited the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health in Kabul on Thursday.