'Shameful, Indecent Language': Piyush Goyal Draws Flak for Targeting Tata Group

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s remarks targeting Tata group’s business practices have drawn a lot of criticism on social media platforms.

In a 19-minute video recording from the annual meet of the Confederation of India Industry, which was released by The Hindu, the minister is heard complaining that Tata Sons had opposed rules framed by his ministry to help consumers. He said the company's practices go against national interests.

“Kya aapke jaisi company, ek do aapne shaayad koi videshi company kharid li… Uska importance zyaada ho gaya, desh hit kam ho gaya? (A company like yours... maybe you bought one or two foreign companies, now their importance is greater than national interest),” he said.

This controversy around his remarks prompted the government to ask the CII to remove the video from its YouTube channel.