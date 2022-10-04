‘Fits the Narrative’: An MEA Advisory, Then Came the ‘Vandalism' at Canada Park

On Sunday, 2 October, the Indian High Commission in Canada tweeted about a "hate crime" at the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Brampton, urging the Canadian authorities and the local Peel Police to “investigate and take prompt action.”

The "hate crime" referred here was an alleged vandalism of the park sign, with the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign allegedly aremoved and replaced by a blank sign.

The tweet, which also contained a picture of the named park sign juxtaposed with a blank sign, prompted a response from the Regional Peel Police which said there was no evidence of vandalism to the permanent sign or any park structure, and the permanent sign is still waiting for the lettering to be applied.