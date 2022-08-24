Finnish PM Sanna Marin Apologises for Controversial Photo Taken at House Party

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin apologized on Tuesday, 23 August, for a controversial photo taken at her residence at a party that has taken the country's politics by storm.

The picture shows two women kissing and lifting their shirts to reveal their torsos with a sign that says "Finland".

"I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken," the 36-year-old prime minister told reporters in Helsinki.

Marin had hit the headlines last week when a video went viral on the internet showing her dancing and partying with her friends.