Finnish PM Sanna Marin Tests Negative for Drugs After Party Video Sparked Storm

The 36-year-old head of state had called the public demand for a drug test "unjust".

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
i

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Monday, 22 August, received a negative result in a drug test that she willingly took to "clear up suspicions" after a video of her partying sparked controversy.

"Drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 did not reveal the presence of drugs. The test was a comprehensive drug test. We did not choose how the test was done," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Controversy erupted after a video went viral on social media last week that showed the 36-year-old PM dancing and partying with her friends. Comments heard on the video were interpreted by some observers to be a reference to narcotics.

In a statement on Saturday, 20 August, Marin said that she had taken a drug test. Calling the public demand for a test "unjust," the PM had said, "I consider these accusations to be very serious, and though I consider the demand for a drug test unjust, for my own legal protection, and to clear up any doubts, I have taken a drug test today, the results of which will come in about a week."

Commenting on how the videos became public, Marin said, "I am upset that these videos have become public. It was about me having a night out with friends. Partying, even in a boisterous way, dancing, and singing."

(With inputs from AFP.)

Topics:  Finland   Sanna Marin 

Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
