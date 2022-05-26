‘Johnny Never Pushed Me’: Kate Moss Testifies in Heard-Depp Defamation Trial

Appearing via video feed during the 2022 trial, Kate Moss told the court that she and Johnny dated from 1994 to 1998. Johnny’s lawyer asked her if anything had occurred during their holiday in a resort in Jamaica.

Moss replied, “We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

When Moss was asked if Johnny ever pushed her, she said, “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs, no.”

What is the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case About?

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million alleging that she defamed him when she wrote an op-ed for Washington Post in 2018. Amber didn’t name Johnny in the article and has also countersued him for $100 million. Johnny has alleged that Amber frequently turned violent during their relationship and the latter has alleged that she was a victim of physical and sexual violence during her marriage to Johnny.