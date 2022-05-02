Amber Heard Fires PR Team Following Johnny Depp Defamation Trial
Amber Heard fired her PR team after a slew of 'bad headlines.'
Amber Heard fired her PR team over “bad headlines” following her ongoing defamation trial brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp. Amber Heard was earlier represented by Precision Strategies, but now she has switched to LA-based consulting firm Shane Communications, reported New York Post.
An unnamed source told the New York Post, “She doesn’t like bad headlines”. Another source told the newspaper that she is, “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.”
This comes after Depp’s defamation suit in which he claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse. The trial so far has seen Depp give his testimony. The trail will continue on for three more weeks. Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard for $50 million. On the other hand, Amber Heard has countersued for $100million.
Meanwhile, a petition has gained momentum that calls to drop Amber Heard from Aquaman 2. The petition has gained more than 2 million signatures. It reads, “Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project."
