To Curb Coronavirus, Indian Govt Puts Citizens Abroad In Catch-22

As the world grapples with the novel coronavirus, several accounts of Indians being stranded in different countries have emerged. One of them is a Delhi-based writer and poet, Janice Pariat, who was stuck in Rome, Italy, trying and failing to get help from the authorities.

Speaking to The Quint, Pariat, explains the frustrating catch-22 she was put in by the Indian government.

“I was meant to fly back in an Alitalia flight on 11 March. But we were not allowed to fly till we had a health certificate from the Italian health authorities,” she said.

Just a few days ago, the Government of India announced that people travelling from Italy and South Korea would now have to submit a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from laboratories, authorised by the health authorities of those countries.