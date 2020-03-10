Travel From Italy, S. Korea? Need ‘Negative’ COVID-19 Certificate
In addition to visa restrictions already in place, people travelling from or having visited Italy and South Korea will now have to mandatorily submit certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from laboratories authorised by the health authorities of their countries.
This measure came into effect from Tuesday, 10 March and is a temporary measure till cases of novel coronavirus subside, according to a health ministry advisory.
“In addition to visa restrictions already in place, passengers travelling from/having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorized by the health authorities of these countries,” according to the health ministry advisory issued Thursday.
The Indian Embassy in Italy has also asked Indian students with flights to India on or after 10 March that they may submit their details by filling in a form online.
Withdraw This Circular: Kerala CM Writes to PM Modi
Expressing his concern over the stranded Indians in Italy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stating many Indians are not able to board flights to India without the certificates of having tested negative for COVID 19.
