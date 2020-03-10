Travel From Italy, S. Korea? Need ‘Negative’ COVID-19 Certificate
Workers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at the Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea.
Workers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at the Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea.(Photo: PTI)

Travel From Italy, S. Korea? Need ‘Negative’ COVID-19 Certificate

The Quint
India

In addition to visa restrictions already in place, people travelling from or having visited Italy and South Korea will now have to mandatorily submit certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from laboratories authorised by the health authorities of their countries.

This measure came into effect from Tuesday, 10 March and is a temporary measure till cases of novel coronavirus subside, according to a health ministry advisory.

According to media reports, 45 Indians are stuck at Rome airport with Emirates airline not letting them board, saying they won’t be allowed to deboard in India.

(Catch all the live updates on coronavirus here).

Loading...

“In addition to visa restrictions already in place, passengers travelling from/having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from the designated laboratories authorized by the health authorities of these countries,” according to the health ministry advisory issued Thursday.

The Indian Embassy in Italy has also asked Indian students with flights to India on or after 10 March that they may submit their details by filling in a form online.

Withdraw This Circular: Kerala CM Writes to PM Modi

Expressing his concern over the stranded Indians in Italy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stating many Indians are not able to board flights to India without the certificates of having tested negative for COVID 19.

(Photo: ANI)

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Also Read : IAF Aircraft Brings Back 58 Indians From Coronavirus-Hit Iran

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...