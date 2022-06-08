1 Dead, 30 Injured as Car Ploughs Into Crowd in Berlin

At least one person was killed after a person allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people in Germany's capital city, Berlin on Wednesday, 8 June.

Furthermore, about 30 people have been injured in the incident, a spokesperson for Berlin's fire service told news agency Reuters.

The incident took place at around 10:30 am local time, in the Charlottenburg neighbourhood, on one of its busiest shopping streets in the city. The suspected driver of the vehicle has been detained, Berlin police spokesperson Martin Dams said, as per a Deutsche Welle report.

Reports say that the vehicle had veered off the street and mounted the pavement before crashing into a shop front. Visuals circulated on social media show a silver Renault Clio crashed through a display window in a cosmetics shop.