1 Dead, 30 Injured as Car Ploughs Into Crowd in Berlin
It is unclear whether this was an accident or whether the driver intentionally drove into the crowd.
At least one person was killed after a person allegedly drove a car into a crowd of people in Germany's capital city, Berlin on Wednesday, 8 June.
Furthermore, about 30 people have been injured in the incident, a spokesperson for Berlin's fire service told news agency Reuters.
The incident took place at around 10:30 am local time, in the Charlottenburg neighbourhood, on one of its busiest shopping streets in the city. The suspected driver of the vehicle has been detained, Berlin police spokesperson Martin Dams said, as per a Deutsche Welle report.
Reports say that the vehicle had veered off the street and mounted the pavement before crashing into a shop front. Visuals circulated on social media show a silver Renault Clio crashed through a display window in a cosmetics shop.
It was unclear whether the incident was the result of an accident or whether the driver had intentionally driven into the crowd, Dams was quoted as saying.
"Currently around 60 emergency personnel are at the scene or on their way to the scene," the Berlin fire department wrote on Twitter soon after the incident was reported.
Actor John Barrowman, who has appeared in Doctor Who and Torchwood, posted a video from the site on Twitter, in which he described witnessing what appeared to be a car deliberately driving into crowds of people rather than by accident.
(With inputs from Deutsche Welle and Reuters)
