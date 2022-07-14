Bill Gates Vows $20 Bn to His Foundation With Aim To ‘Stem Global Sufferings’

Billionaire Bill Gates said on Wednesday, 13 July that he will be moving $20 billion of his wealth into the endowment of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is ramping up spending in the face of global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

One of the world’s largest philanthropic organisations, the foundation plans to increase its payouts by 50 percent above pre-pandemic levels, from nearly $6 billion to $9 billion each year by 2026.