Gautam Adani Now Fifth Richest Person in the World, Surpasses Warren Buffett
According to Forbes, Adani has a net worth of $123.7 billion, while Buffett's net worth is $121.7 billion.
Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani has surged past one of the most successful American business investors Warren Buffett to become the fifth richest person in the world.
According to Forbes' Real Time Billionaires List, Adani, who heads the Adani Group – that operates a range of businesses involving ports management, power generation and distribution, airport operations, among others – has a net worth of $123.7 billion, while Buffett's net worth stands at $121.7 billion.
Topping the list, with a net worth of $269.7 billion, is SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He has left Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ($170.2 billion) in the second position. Bezos is followed by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) CEO Bernard Arnault & family ($162.6 billion), and Bill Gates ($130.2 billion).
Mukesh Ambani, the chairperson and managing director of Reliance industries, meanwhile, stands in the ninth position with a net worth of $101.8 billion.
According to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, Adani, added $49 billion to his wealth in 2021, higher than what top three global billionaires – Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bernard Arnault – added to their respective pockets.
