Artificial Roadblocks Would Harm India’s Interest, Says Beijing 

A day after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Chinese companies and investors will not be allowed in road construction projects in India, Beijing said that the setting-up of artificial roadblocks to bilateral cooperation would harm India’s interest and that the two countries should work together peace in their frontier regions, reported news agency Reuters.

According to the report, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian in a briefing said that Beijing will take all possible measures to uphold and protect the right of Chinese businesses in India.