BSNL 4G Tender Cancelled, Allegedly to Keep Chinese Firms Out

Presently, Huawei and ZTE are the two Chinese companies that supply equipment to telecom companies in India.

In addition to state-owned BSNL and MTNL, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has also asked private telecom operators Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel to not use Chinese gear, reported Bloomberg.

The report, by Gadget 360, adds that the move is specifically aimed to keep Huawei & ZTE out and that Nokia and Ericsson, that are not based out of China, would eventually benefit from the move.