Won’t Allow Chinese in Road Construction Projects, MSMEs: Gadkari

Amid tensions between India and China over the standoff in Ladakh, Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday, 1 July, said that Chinese companies will not be allowed to partake in highway and other infrastructure projects in India.

Gadkari, who is also the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises, said that Chinese players would be barred from making investments in the MSME sector as well.

The minister also clarified that joint ventures involving Chinese partners and investors will not be allowed for projects in India.