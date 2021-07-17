'Not Fair': Imran Khan on Ghani, Jaishankar Blaming Pak Over Afghanistan

Indian Foreign Affairs Minister Jaishankar said economic growth, driven by connectivity, commerce and contacts, also needs regional cooperation and prosperity.

Jaishankar had met Ghani on 15 July and reiterated India’s support for peace and stability in Afghanistan.



Slamming Pakistan for not allowing overland transit for trade and connectivity with landlocked Afghanistan, he said, “The challenge we face is that politics, vested interests and instability can be formidable impediments to its realisation. There are lessons too from our experiences that need to be understood. The real issues are of mindsets, not of disputes. Blocking connectivity in practice while professing support in principle benefits no one. A one-sided view of trade rights and obligations can never work. No serious connectivity can ever be a one-way street,” ANI reported. Taking a dig at the neighbouring country, he said that since 2016, India has taken “practical steps” to operationalise the Chabahar port in Iran, and facilitate trade.

“This provides a secure, viable and unhindered access to the sea for Central Asian countries. Its efficacy is now clearly proven. We have proposed to include the Chabahar port in the framework of INSTC (International North South Transit Corridor). The formation of India-Uzbekistan-Iran-Afghanistan Quadrilateral Working Group on the joint use of Chabahar port is a welcome development,” he said.



He added, “Development and prosperity go hand in hand with peace and security. For reliable connectivity within and through Afghanistan, the world must have confidence in its governance. Our connectivity deliberations expect predictability, efficiency and observance of norms of our time as its foundation.”

