Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan: Afghan Youth in India Want Peace At Home

“My parents don't want me to come home and have asked me to stay back”, said a student who has just completed his Masters studies from a premier university in India. Two of his friends also narrate similar stories of their parents’ hesitation and explain that they have been asked to stay on in India.

These Afghani men and women in their mid-twenties hail from Wardak, Logar and other provinces adjacent to Kabul. The Afghan peace deal between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the United States of America that “ends the war in Afghanistan for the benefit of all Afghans” is no more.

The news of Taliban’s control over 85% of Afghan territories in the wake of US and NATO troops’ withdrawal, has triggered fearsome memories in these recent graduates, of the last time the Taliban was in power.

Most of them were primary school students when the Taliban was removed from power through international military intervention led by the US. They recall with horror, and describe the macabre scenes of bomb blasts right outside their school premises. They remember how they shuddered at the sight of body parts in the streets after the blasts.

They also remember learning to play football, learning foreign languages, enjoying music or family picnics in parks while growing up in post-war Afghanistan. The violence, however, overshadows all these childhood memories. Many of these children of civil war came to India to study mathematics, law, economics, sociology, and biotechnology, among others, in premier institutions.

They dreamt of going back home with acquired skills to serve their nation and society but these dreams are imperilled now.