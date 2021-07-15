Why US Military Failed in Afghanistan & What it Means for World Order

As the US withdraws from Afghanistan one is reminded of similar retreats by it and others from expeditionary operations in the last few decades.

Most famously, US withdrawal from Vietnam generated the term ‘last helicopter’, due to the symbolism of a helicopter lifting off from the roof of the US embassy in Saigon. There were so many helicopters which left Saigon that they could not be accommodated on board the carriers and were ditched in the sea.

Was that the reason why Bagram airbase was completely evacuated before the last date of withdrawal from Afghanistan, now slated to be 31 August, 2021?

As a matter of interest, helicopters have symbolised some negative events of US military history. The botched Delta Force operation of 1980 (Operation Eagle Claw) to evacuate US hostages from Tehran and the 1993 operation (Operation Gothic Serpent) in Mogadishu, Somalia—commonly called ‘Black Hawk Down’—involved helicopters.