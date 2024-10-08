ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Video Doesn’t Show Man Hiding in Israel's Tel Aviv From Iranian Attacks

Neither is this video recent nor is it related to the attacks on Israel.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video of a man hiding in an underground tunnel is being circulated on social media platforms to claim that it shows him taking shelter in Israel's Tel Aviv from the Iranian attacks.

What are users claiming?: Those sharing the video have captioned it saying, "heartbreaking images out of tel aviv today as a young man is forced to hide from the iranian bombardment (sic)."



An archive of this post can be accessed here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The above had raised a significant viewership of about 10 million views on the platform. More archives of similar such posts can be found here, here, and here.

Is this claim true?: No, the claim is false. The video could be traced back to at least January of this year and reportedly showed a man coming out of a secret sewer or tunnel in New York, the United States.

What led us to the truth?: We conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes of the video using Google Lens and came across similar visuals available in a report published by The Telegraph.

  • It said that a video showed a Hasidic man climbing out of what seemed to be a sewer.

  • The report mentioned that several Hasidic Jewish men were arrested after clashes broke out at a synagogue in Brooklyn. This was sparked by a rebelling faction digging a secret tunnel into the temple.

  • It was said that the 'young agitators' within the Chabad-Lubavitch movement had dug the passageway to access the group's headquarters from a nearby building.

  • The report further added that when people tried refilling the passageway, a scuffle broke out.



The report was published on 10 January.

(Source: The Telegraph/Screenshot)

Other sources: Associated Press, too, shared a video report mentioning about a secret tunnel that was discovered in a Brooklyn synagogue, which led to clashes breaking out.

  • This video was published on 11 January, and it was titled, "Secret tunnel under Brooklyn, New York, synagogue leads to brawl, arrests."

Conclusion: Evidently, the video is neither is the video recent nor is it related to the attacks on Israel.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Israel   Iran   Webqoof 

