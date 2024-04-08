No, This Video Does Not Show Iran Attacking Israel’s Tel Aviv With Missiles

A video showing large explosions in an area is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows Iran attacking Israel's Tel Aviv with heavy missiles.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it a caption that said, "BREAKING ALERT – Iran has started to attack israeli occupied TelAviv with heavy missiles; fires of hell are burning, several buildings destroyed (sic)."
How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search and found a news report published by The US Sun that carried similar visuals.
The report mentioned that an overnight strike in Crimea resulted in the explosion of two Russian warships.
It said that the incident took place in the occupied city of Sevastopol.
The report further said that the Ukrainian forces later claimed to hit two large Russian warships - Yamal and Azov.
Other sources: Team WebQoof found the same visuals uploaded on the official YouTube channel of The Telegraph.
It was published on 24 March with a title that said, "Huge explosions rock Sevastopol after Ukrainian missile attack."
According to its description, the Ukrainian military said that it had struck two Russian warships and other facilities in the Black Sea.
The organisation had credited the video to one X user named 'OSINTtechnical.'
On searching for the handle on X, we found a longer version of the viral video uploaded on 24 March.
Another user had shared the geolocation of the incident in the same thread. The user named ' EjShahid' confirmed the location as Crimea.
Conclusion: It is evident that this video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Iran attacking Israel.
