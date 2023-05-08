Has the Wrestlers’ Protest Been Called Off? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

A picture showing Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat walking out of what appears to be a tent with bags in their hands is being shared with users claiming that the wrestlers' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has been called off.
What is the truth?: We found no credible news reports about the wrestlers' protest being called off.
The Quint spoke to Punia who rubbished the viral claim and said that the protest would not end until the wrestlers get justice.
We also found that the wrestlers held a candle march on 7 March asking people to join their fight for justice.
What about the protests?: The Quint recently published a report covering the candle march held by the protesting wrestlers in support of the female wrestlers on 7 May.
The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of sidelined Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
It further said that the wrestlers have demanded justice from the authorities by 21 May.
Punia also posted visuals from the candle march on his official Instagram handle with the hashtag '#wrestlersprotest'.
The Quint, in a report published on 7 May, said that security has been increased at Jantar Mantar after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) extended their support to the ongoing wrestlers' protest at the site.
A keyword search did not return any recent credible news reports stating that the wrestlers' protest has been called off.
Punia rubbishes claim: Speaking to The Quint, wrestler Bajrang Punia dismissed the claim, calling it "propaganda."
"People are lying and spreading propaganda and trying to end the protest. We are fighting for justice and we will keep going till we get it. It won't end by spreading lies."Bajrang Punia, Olympic wrestler and protester
Punia added that many farmers had joined their movement, and people from student and women unions were also gathering to show support for the protest.
Where is the picture from?: A Google Lens search led us to the picture to a report published on The Quint. The image was attributed to PTI.
The report mentioned Punia's message where he alleged that Delhi Police had disconnected water and electricity at Jantar Mantar amid the wrestlers' protest.
On going through PTI's archives, we found the same picture uploaded on 28 April.
Its caption mentioned, "Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sangita Phogat following a night stay at Jantar Mantar amid their protest, in New Delhi."
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral claim about wrestlers' protest being called off is misleading.
(With inputs from Sarvajeet Singh Chauhan.)
