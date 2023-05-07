Security Beefed Up at Jantar Mantar As SKM Announces Support For Wrestlers

Security has been beefed up at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced that they will hold protests on Sunday in solidarity with the wrestlers’ agitation.
In a statement released on Saturday, 6 May, the SKM said that leaders from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will join the wrestlers at their Jantar Mantar protest.
Top wrestlers have been agitating for over 10 days now demanding Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Singh’s arrest and resignation from his post as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India. The wrestlers have alleged sexual harassment at the hands of Singh.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat took to Instagram to request people to hold a cande march in their support on Sunday.
Farmer Bodies Extend Support: The farmers’ union has said that they’ll be holding an all-India agitation from 11-18 May where they’ll hold discussions and public meetings with other leaders, administrative officers, and also take out protest marches against Singh.
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), another farmers’ unit, and Bharatiya Kisan Union Ugrahan’s women’s wing, and Krantikari Kisan Union of Punjab have also stated that they’ll be joining the protest.
Kirti Kisan Union also joined the protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. ANI reported that security at the Delhi-Ghazipur border was increased.
PTI quoted farmer leader Rakesh Tikait as saying,
"They (protesting wrestlers) have our full support. We will decide today (on future course of action). Arrest (of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) must be done when FIR has been registered."
SKM had previously been at the forefront of the farmers’ protest in 2020 and 2021.
Wrestlers’ Protest So Far: Two First Information Reports have been registered against Singh by the Delhi Police. One of them has been filed under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), Section 354D (stalking), and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
Another has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
Six women wrestlers, including a minor, had alleged that Singh had sexually harassed them.
