'Will Hang Myself': WFI's Brij Bhushan Singh On Sexual Harassment Allegations

“I will hang myself even if one allegation against me is proved.”
Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Singh stated in a video on Sunday, 7 May, that he will hang himself if a single allegation against him is proven true.
This comes as security was beefed at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and across the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Sunday after farmer bodies announced that they’ll protest in solidarity with wrestlers.
Top wrestlers have been protesting for over 10 days at Jantar Mantar against Singh, demanding his arrest and resignation from the WFI post. Six women, including a minor, have alleged that Singh had sexually harassed them.
Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, had earlier said that if his party wants him to resign, he would.
In the video, Singh said,
“Ask anyone, except these protesting wrestlers, if Brij Bhushan is a Raavan indeed. I have done so much for wrestling in India in the last 11 years.”
Two First Information Reports have been registered so far against Singh by the Delhi Police. One of them has been filed under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), Section 354D (stalking), and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
Another has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
