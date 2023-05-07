'He Can Come To Jantar Mantar,' Vinesh Phogat Hits Back at Sourav Ganguly

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has hit back at former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly saying he can visit Jantar Mantar and meet the protesting wrestlers if he doesn't in fact know what is happening, as he told the media on Saturday.

On the sidelines of an event, Ganguly was asked about his stance on the protest being staged by the Indian wrestlers against sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to which he replied, “Let them fight their battle. I really don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. I realised one thing in the sports world, that you don't talk about things which you don't have complete knowledge of. I hope it gets resolved. Wrestlers bring a lot of accolades to the country and hopefully, it will be resolved.”