'He Can Come To Jantar Mantar,' Vinesh Phogat Hits Back at Sourav Ganguly

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has hit back at former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly saying he can visit Jantar Mantar and meet the protesting wrestlers if he doesn't in fact know what is happening, as he told the media on Saturday.
On the sidelines of an event, Ganguly was asked about his stance on the protest being staged by the Indian wrestlers against sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to which he replied, “Let them fight their battle. I really don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. I realised one thing in the sports world, that you don't talk about things which you don't have complete knowledge of. I hope it gets resolved. Wrestlers bring a lot of accolades to the country and hopefully, it will be resolved.”
In response to this, Vinesh said, “If he wants to support us in our pursuit of justice, he can come to Jantar Mantar as an athlete and understand everything from us.”
Some of India’s topmost wrestlers, including Olympics bronze medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat are carrying out a protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the president of Wrestling Federation of India, against whom the charges of sexual assault have been levied. A candle march was also carried out by them earlier on Sunday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)