WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Red Fort Blast, Bihar Polls & More

From claims linked to the Red Fort car blast and the ongoing Bihar elections, to an AI-generated video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, here are some of the viral false claims we fact-checked this week.
1. Old, Unrelated Image of Smoke Forming Over Area Falsely Linked to Delhi Blast
Social media users are sharing an image of smoke billowing over a locality, alleging that it is a recent scene from the Red Fort car blast in Delhi on 10 November.
However, this image is not linked to the blast in Delhi. The image could be traced back to September 2024 and showed smoke forming in southern Beirut, Lebanon.
2. CDS Chauhan Did Not Say BJP Used Army for Bihar Elections; Clip Is Altered!
As the voting for the Bihar elections concluded on 11 November, a video featuring Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan is being shared on social media, alleging that he claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would lose the election due to their use of the Indian Army for electoral gain.
No, the claim is false as this video is altered. In the original clip, CDS Chauhan spoke about India's maritime capabilities. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check unit also clarified that the viral video was fake.
3. Did Special CP Ravindra Yadav Say Delhi Blast Was Due to CNG Cylinder? No!
A post widely shared on social media alleges that Special CP (Law & Order) Ravindra Yadav has confirmed the explosion near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station to be “an accidental CNG cylinder blast.”
Posts noted, “It is not a terrorist attack, according to Special CP Ravindra Yadav (Law & Order). Stop spreading rumours. Stop blaming Muslims. Focus on facts." (sic.)
However, the claim is false. There is no evidence to claim that Yadav made such a statement after the recent blast. Moreover, the central government has declared it a terrorist incident.
4. Does This Video Show UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warning Bihar Voters? No, It’s AI!
A video purportedly showing UP CM Yogi Adityanath warning voters in Bihar about a similar blast that occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi is being shared on social media.
He cautioned that such incidents could happen in Bihar and linked this to a push for a “Hindu Rashtra,” even referring to possible sacrifices. He also accused voters of deceiving them and warned of consequences if they opposed the BJP in the second phase of polling.
The video has been altered to mislead viewers as the original footage shows Adityanath speaking at a rally in Bihar’s Siwan, is from 31 October. No such statements were made at the said rally.
5. AI-Generated Clip Showing Tiger Attacking Man in Maharashtra Viral as Real
A video claiming to show CCTV footage of a tiger attacking a man at the Brahmapuri Forest Guest House in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, is being shared on social media.
However, the claim is false as the viral video is created using artificial intelligence (AI).
