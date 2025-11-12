Does This Video Show UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warning Bihar Voters? No, It’s AI!

A video purportedly showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warning voters in Bihar about a similar blast that occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi.
What was Adityanath heard saying?: In the 31-seconds-long clip, the UP CM was heard saying, "I am warning the people of Bihar that what happened in Delhi can also happen in Bihar. We did not start Trishul for our soldiers to show off their skills. We want to make Hindu Rashtra. And if for this Hindu Rashtra, we have to sacrifice whether eight or 800 lives, we will do that. You all have deceived us. But if you vote against the BJP in the phase 2 of elections, then you will have to face repercussions."
What are the facts?: The video has been manipulated to mislead the viewers. The original clip, which showed UP CM Adityanath addressing a rally in Bihar's Siwan, dated back to 31 October.
Finding the original video: First, we noticed that the video carried a watermark of media outlet The Print.
Taking this as a hint, we conducted a keyword search on YouTube with the words "yogi adityanath "the print" bihar".
This directed us to a video uploaded on the media outlet's official channel.
It was shared on 31 October 2025 with a title that said, "LIVE: CM Yogi Adityanath addresses public meeting in Siwan, Bihar."
This made it clear that the BJP leader's speech the blast that took place near the Red Fort on 10 November.
Discrepancies in the viral video: We further noticed that it lacked the natural tone of Adityanath and some of the words did not match his lip-movements.
A closer look showed the BJP leader's earring (kundal) appeared to be merging with his ear, which is a common feature in AI-generated/manipulated clips.
Detection tool's conclusion on the video: Team WebQoof passed the video through a detection tool called 'Hive Moderation', which showed over 95 percent probability of the clip being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: It is evident that the video has been manipulated to mislead the viewers during the ongoing Bihar elections.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)