Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Headed for a Big Win With Leads in Over 190 Seats

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates
Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has taken a comfortable lead as per early trends as counting of votes is underway in Bihar's 243 Assembly constituencies on Friday, 14 November.
A record 67.13 percent of voters cast their ballots in the two phases of polling on 6 and 11 November—the highest turnout in the state since 1951.
While most exit polls have predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), some have said that the election could come down to the wire, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan putting up a tough fight.
Female voters exceeded male voters during polling, with 71.78 percent registered women coming out to vote. The same figure for men was 62.98 percent.
Tejashwi Yadav slammed the exit polls, claiming they were formed "under pressure" from the BJP.
The Election Commission said that this is the first time in recent history that no discrepancies were found at polling stations after scrutiny.
The SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of voter rolls in Bihar was conducted ahead of the state elections.
The key candidates in the polls are Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Samrat Chaudhary, Mangal Pandey, Maithili Thakur, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Renu Devi, and Tarkishore Prasad.
Paswan's LJP(RV) Ahead in 22 of 28 Seats It's Contesing
According to the Election Commission, the Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) is leading in 22 of the 28 seats it is contesting in the Bihar polls.
NDA Far Ahead of Mahagathbandhan
The BJP is currently leading in 82 seats, while the JD(U) is ahead in 75. The Mahagathbandhan are far behind as per early trends, with the RJD leading in 36 seats and the Congress in only seven.
'This Contest Is Between EC & People of Bihar': Congress
Responding to early trends indicating a victory for the NDA, Congress leader Pawan Khera told PTI: "This is just the beginning, and we are waiting. The trends show Gyanesh Kumar Gupta is making an impact on the people of Bihar. The people have shown great courage despite issues like SIR and ‘vote chori.'"
"How effective Gyanesh Kumar Gupta will be remains to be seen. This contest is between the Election Commission of India and the people of Bihar. There was a book called ‘To Serve with Love.’ Gyanesh Kumar Gupta is writing this book for PM Modi," he added.
Tejashwi Yadav Leads From Raghopur
RJD leader and the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial-candidate Tejashwi Yadav is currently leading from the Raghopur constituency.