Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: NDA Headed for a Big Win With Leads in Over 190 Seats

Bihar Elections Results 2025 Live Updates: The NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has taken a comfortable lead as per early trends as counting of votes is underway in Bihar's 243 Assembly constituencies on Friday, 14 November.

A record 67.13 percent of voters cast their ballots in the two phases of polling on 6 and 11 November—the highest turnout in the state since 1951.

While most exit polls have predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), some have said that the election could come down to the wire, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan putting up a tough fight.